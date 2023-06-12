More story to tell? Amazon Prime Video’s four-part docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which was released on June 2, 2023, shed light on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children, who were made famous on the TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. Featuring Duggar family members Jill Dillard (née Duggar), her husband Derick Dillard, and cousin Amy King (née Duggar), the eye-opening series explored topics such as the Duggar family’s involvement with the controversial religious organization known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and the mental and physical abuse the Duggar children endured.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Shiny Happy People, and many are wondering: Will there be a season 2? Scroll on to see everything we know about the docuseries’ future.

Will There Be Another Season of ‘Shiny Happy People’?

Amazon has yet to officially announce Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets season 2. However, in an interview with The Sun on June 8, executive producers Cori Shepherd and Blye Faust revealed that they are discussing the possibility of a second installment.

“One thousand percent yes we are open to doing another season, a few episodes, whatever it may be. There’s a lot as you can see that we have not started to touch on. There’s a lot of rabbit holes to still go down,” Blye said.

What Would ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2 Be About?

As for what season 2 might look like, Blye said the docuseries could potentially shift the focus from the Duggars to “some of these other things that we’ve just started to scratch the surface on,” although she did not go into specifics.

“Also, just general knowledge that we have from doing this that we’d love to unpack a little bit further, and get some other people on camera and share it with the world. There’s a lot more than anybody could ever cover in I don’t even know how many episodes,” Blye continued.

Meanwhile, Cori revealed that a lot of footage in season 1 didn’t make the final cut, but this content could make an appearance in season 2.

“There is more incredible stuff to come. It was hard to decide what to leave behind. There was a lot of discussion about like, ‘Oh, we can’t cut that. How can we cut that?’” Cori said. “It wasn’t left on the cutting room floor. We like carefully picked it up and set it aside, hoping for exactly this moment, exactly for this kind of success, so that we can make an argument that the world needs more.”

Faust added, “There’s a good chance that there’ll be more to come and we will be bringing that forth in future episodes. It’s not set in stone, but there are certainly conversations going on around.”

Will Jinger Duggar Be in ‘Shiny Happy People’ Season 2?

Like Jill, sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) has been vocal about her decision to leave the IBLP and her estrangement from the Duggar family. In January 2023, Jinger released a memoir titled Becoming Free Indeed, in which she discussed her “spiritual journey” as she rejected the IBLP’s teachings and found her own way in Christianity.

Jinger was not involved in Shiny Happy People, but Blye and Cori said they’d “love” to have her on the show if season 2 happens.

“If she would be willing, I think we would love to speak to Jinger. She’s got a lot to say, she has her own experience that is different than Jill’s or any of her other siblings,” Blye said. “She’s a really smart person who has come out with something that has really struck a chord. So yeah, I think we would. We would very much like to speak with her if she was willing.”

While speaking to People in early June, Jinger revealed that she was approached to be part of the documentary. However, she chose not to participate.

“I thought that from my perspective, I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing,” she explained. “So that’s why I wrote Becoming Free Indeed, was to share more of my journey out of IBLP’s teachings. I wanted to be able to share it in a way that was, like, God-honoring and hopefully sharing my story in a balanced way.”