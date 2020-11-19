Three’s a crowd. After being put in the hot seat on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff Darcey & Stacey, Shanti Zohra is speaking out about her love triangle with Stacey Silva‘s now-husband, Florian Sukaj, in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

The model shades Florian, 26, following her alleged tryst with the fitness influencer before his nuptials to Stacey, 46, took place, telling In Touch exclusively she doesn’t believe Florian is “ready” for a relationship or marriage.

“Florian is too busy to chase women or opportunities to go out of his country. That’s the first opportunity for him,” Shanti claims.

The drama between Shanti and the Silva twins reached a boiling point during a video call in season 1 of Darcey & Stacey. Shanti spoke with Stacey’s sister, Darcey Silva, and later sent Darcey, 46, a video with Florian, leading him to confess to kissing Shanti at one point. However, he firmly claimed they never had sex.

“I don’t think there’s any man who’s going to sit with me in bed and is only going to kiss me,” Shanti tells In Touch, alleging she and Florian had intercourse on “many” occasions. “To have a hot woman like me in bed … because we all don’t believe that, right? Yeah. I guess that’s what Stacey wanted to hear.”

Shanti says the network reached out to her after catching wind of “the pictures out there on social media” in November 2019, so she agreed to tell her side of the story on the spinoff. “They wanted me to appear on the show with Stacey, but I never thought I’m going to talk with Darcey face-to-face, so I thought I [was] going to talk to Stacey because this is an issue with me, Florian and Stacey,” Shanti adds.

“I felt very attacked. [Darcey] was yelling and saying the b-word and hanging up,” the Belgium resident continues.

Courtesy Stacey Silva/Instagram; Courtesy Shanti Zohra/Instagram; Courtesy

Shanti says she and Florian first crossed paths after they met through Stacey. The brunette beauty claims they followed each other on social media and remained in contact through DMs before he asked for her phone number and ultimately met in person. “He made me believe that he was single and that’s why I still [had] contact with him. That’s the only true reason,” she notes. “I am not a homewrecker.”

Stacey and Florian exchanged their vows on April 20 and she confirmed they are still “happily married” in an October interview on The Jenny McCarthy Show. “We fought for our love and we weren’t gonna let no bitch take us down,” Stacey said.

Despite everything that has transpired between them, Shanti tells In Touch she “only wishes the best” for Stacey, Florian and Darcey.