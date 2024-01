Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber: Battle Over Austin

Kaia Gerber “has had it with her mother’s controlling ways,” says a source, revealing that Cindy Crawford, 57, “is always offering her daughter advice on her career, her life, her relationship — it gets to be too much.” Lately, Cindy has been “pushing” Kaia, 22, to marry her boyfriend of two years, Austin Butler, 32, says the source. “But Kaia thinks they’re too young and doesn’t want her mom meddling. Kaia even threatened to not take part in their annual family holiday trip unless Cindy stopped with the unsolicited advice.”