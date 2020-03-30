Was That on ~Purpose~? Selena Gomez ‘Likes’ and ‘Unlikes’ Photos of Ex Justin Bieber

She needed to lose him to love herself, but it turns out Selena Gomez is still “liking” photos of Justin Bieber. Over the March 28 weekend, fan accounts captured screenshots of the “Rare” singer double-tapping pictures of her ex-boyfriend, only to later “unlike” them. Though neither post was shared by the “Sorry” artist himself, the Instagram hearts had fans speculating about whether Sel was in her feelings or just correcting her past mistakes.

The first photo, posted by Hannah Montana alum Moises Arias, featured a close up of the Biebs’ torso and all of his tattoos, including his album title Purpose. “I see you, Selena,” one fan commented on the former Disney Channel actor’s post. “Why did Selena Gomez like this? WTF,” another wanted to know. A third told the songstress, “Sis, unlike this right now.”

The second photo came from a Jelena fan account and featured an old throwback of the one-time couple cuddled up on a set of stairs. “Stalker Selena,” one fan commented. Another added the hashtags #SelenaStopStalkingAMarriedManChallenge, #SelenaStopStalkingJustin, #ItsNeverGonnaHappenAgain and #ThankGod. But most assumed the “like” was probably not on ~purpose.~

“You guys are all overreacting. Like none of you have ever accidentally liked a picture,” an Instagram user snapped. “She [probably] slipped her finger,” a second argued. “She dodged a bullet and ain’t looking back. 😌” Another chimed in, “She unliked, y’all, chill. Millions of people literally tag her with this kind of s–t. … Of course, she sees everything and makes mistakes, too. It’s not a big deal. The Biebers are now happy with their lives and so is Selena by herself.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock (2)

Though Selena, 27, and Justin, 26, seem to have both thrown shade at each other with their recent music (and then thrown a little more shade over how they promote their music), the stars have done their best to leave the drama behind. The “Look at Her Now” songstress has even extended an olive branch to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), her ex’s new wife. In October 2019, the Disney actress begged her followers to “please be kind” to the model, and Hailey has shown her own support in turn, even reportedly insisting that the two women were never in a “feud” to begin with.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic,” Hailey, 23, told British Vogue in December 2019. “Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.”