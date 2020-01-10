She’s back! Selena Gomez released her first studio album, Rare, in nearly 5 years, and it gives fans an insight to her love life — specifically her past romance with ex Justin Bieber.

The LP includes slow-paced jams, such as her first single “Lose You to Love Me,” which details the heartbreak Selena, 27, felt after she and the 25-year-old pop star split in 2018. Though Selena has never openly admitted any of the songs on the album are about Justin, the timing suggests it could be.

“It’s weird because I wrote the song over a year ago — ‘Lose You to Love Me.’ It’s like I feel completely different from when I wrote it, so it’s such an interesting thing,” she said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview in October 2019. Selena and Justin officially broke up in May 2018. Two months later, he got engaged to his current wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The brunette beauty’s second single, “Look at Her Now,” is an upbeat track about overcoming heartbreak, which is exactly where she’s at in her personal life. “It took me a long time to get through it,” she confessed to Ryan. “Now it’s fine. Like, I’m smiling. It’s so great.”

The Disney alum is living her best life these days, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style. “Selena’s feeling more confident than ever before, and with the help of therapy, [she] has learned not to conform to Hollywood or change herself to fit in,” the insider divulged. “While she loves fashion and getting dressed up, she’s equally as comfortable being seen out wearing no makeup.”

Other tracks like “Dance Again” and “Vulnerable,” are hopeful in terms that it opens Selena up for the possibility to love again after everything she’s been through with her ex. Meanwhile, the song “People You Know” is about those who are no longer in her life. It’s possible she’s reflecting on her relationship with him in that track.

Keep scrolling for some of the lyrics that possibly referenced Justin, as well as to get a glimpse of her current outlook on love.