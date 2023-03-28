Elisa Alpizar and Mike Onorato star on the debut season of Seeking Brother Husband as she looks to add another husband to their family. Even before their reality TV debut, the couple shared insight into their relationship dynamic on their podcast, “Poly+Amor=Us,” and revealed they might be polyamorous instead of polyandrous. Keep scrolling to find if they are polyamorous ​or polyandrous, learn about their ​open marriage and more.

Are ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Stars Elisa and Mike Polyamorous?

While Elisa is looking for a new husband on Seeking Brother Husband, past comments Mike made on their podcast reveal that he may also be on the market to find another partner.

During the March 1, ​2021, episode, the TLC personality explained that he was not ready to pursue other relationships when Elisa first expressed interest in seeing someone else. “There was a little bit of fear and paranoia there,” he explained, noting that they agreed it was OK to see other people.

After Elisa had been on a few dates with other men, Mike tried to start seeing other women.

He said that he felt more love and compassion for Elisa, while his heart opened more after he began dating other people.

The TV personality also said that he started to feel a “connection and passion for someone else,” though his love for Elisa did not go away.

While both Elisa and Mike have dated other people in the past, it is not clear if either of them have additional partners at the moment.

What Is the Difference Between Polyandrous and Polyamorous?

While Seeking Brother Husband is supposed to follow couples that are polyandrous, it appears that Elisa and Mike are polyamorous.

Couples that are polyamorous both date outside of their relationship, while polyandrous relationships only allow the women to have multiple partners.

Are ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Stars Elisa and Mike Still Together?

During the Seeking Brother Husband season premiere on March 26, 2023, Elisa revealed she cheated on Mike early on in their relationship.

Following the affair, the couple agreed that she is allowed to see other men.

While Mike admitted he had a hard time accepting that Elisa wanted to see other people, they seemed to move on and are still together today.

On March 21, 2023, Elisa confirmed their relationship status by sharing a selfie together via Instagram that documented her birthday festivities. The post also included several hashtags including #openrelationships, #polyamory, #polyamorous, #polyamorousrelationship and #openmarriage.