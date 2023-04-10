Fans of the Teen Mom franchise have watched Farrah Abraham’s daughter,Sophia Abraham, grow up before their eyes.

Farrah’s pregnancy was documented on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant, while she gave birth to her only child in February 2009. The reality star shares Sophia with late boyfriend Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident while she was pregnant.

The mother-daughter duo stopped appearing on Teen Mom OG in 2018, though viewers have been able to watch Sophia grow from a baby into a trendy teen via social media.

Over the years, Farrah has been outspoken about her decision to let Sophia dress and accessorize the way she wants.

In February 2023, Sophia got six new face piercings as her 14th birthday present. “HAPPY 14th Birthday!” the mother of one captioned a TikTok video of her daughter’s piercing experience. “#snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake can you even eat your cake ? [sic].”

While the MTV alum faced backlash for allowing her daughter to get so many piercings, Farrah stood by her decision while clapping back at her critics.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” she exclusively told In Touch on February 23. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

The Nebraska native also discussed her thought process when raising a teen. “I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen,” Farrah added.

Sophia and Farrah clearly have a close bond, which was made apparent in the mother’s Instagram tribute post for Sophia’s birthday.

“I LOVE MY TEENAGER. HAPPY 14th BIRTHDAY @sophialabraham IT’S OFFICIAL! 02/23/2023 IS HERE,” she wrote alongside a video that featured several photos of the birthday girl. “I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter, you’ve helped me recognize how to ‘reparent’ myself, even while parenting you, how to loose the “parental ego” that is the ugliest thing in this world, atune and have compassion – for this you’ve made my world easier to see & overcome my childhood and be present /2 feet in with you!”

She continued, “I love you and wishing you the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason. As [you’re] now relearning, reparenting yourself and using all the education your seen as 100 % you at every age. I know this makes your life flourish way beyond mine- you make me proud, laugh , love and feel the heaven on earth we all should have. Love you Sophia my superstar.”

