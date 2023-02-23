Not having it. Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham clapped back after mom-shamers criticized her for allowing 14-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham to get six new facial piercings.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” Farrah, 31, exclusively tells In Touch on Thursday, February 23. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author went on to say that she loves “having a teenager.”

“I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen,” she added.

Farrah’s comments come just one day after she shared the news of Sophia’s new face jewelry via TikTok.

“HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party!” she captioned the montage video on February 22. “[Six] piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake can you even eat your cake? [sic]”

Followers were quick to call out the former reality star for her parenting decision with one person writing, “As if you need 1 more reasons not to be mother of the year [sic].”

“My parents would of done justice if I got piercings at 14!! I had to wait till I was 18! And I thank them every day as an adult how strict they were [sic],” another said. “Y’all are wild thinking this is normal behavior between a mom and a 14 year old … all these piercings on her face are too much at 14,” yet another wrote.

The single mom is no stranger to being mom-shamed, but the 16 & Pregnant alum’s main concern is keeping her daughter safe.

“I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection,” she revealed after Sophia got her septum pierced for her 13th birthday in February 2022.

Farrah – who rose to fame as a teen on the MTV franchise while expecting Sophia by late boyfriend Derek Underwood – later shared a touching tribute to her teenage daughter via Instagram saying that Sophia helped her learn to “reparent” herself.

“I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter,” she wrote on February 23. “You’ve made my world easier to see and overcome my childhood and be present. [Two] feet in with you!”