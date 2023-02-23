Grunge girl. Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia Abraham, celebrated her 14th birthday by getting six new facial piercings.

“HAPPY 14th Birthday!” the former reality star, 31, captioned a TikTok video of the teenager’s piercing experience on Wednesday, February 22. “#snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake can you even eat your cake ? [sic].”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section of the video to praise Farrah for giving her daughter “freedom.”

“I do love that she’s given the freedom to be authentically herself, free from judgement and conforming [sic],” one fan wrote. “I love that u let her be herself! That’s the most amazing gift [sic],” another added, while another acknowledged that Farrah took her to “get them in a clean professional environment.”

The following day, the My Teenage Dream Ended author shared a touching tribute to her only child on Sophia’s actual birthday.

“I LOVE MY TEENAGER,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 23, alongside a video montage of a recent mother-daughter photoshoot. “I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter, you’ve helped me recognize how to ‘reparent’ myself, even while parenting you.”

Farrah continued, “I love you and wishing you the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason.”

Sophia’s snakebite piercings are not the first time the 16 & Pregnant alum has taken her daughter to get a facial piercing. Farrah previously revealed that Sophia got her septum pierced for her 13th birthday in 2022.

“I’m happy that Sophia has her nose piercing and she’s definitely taken over the internet with it. There’s been a lot of other 13-year-olds getting nose piercings,” Farrah exclusively told In Touch in September 2022. “If it’s not permanent and if it’s legal, I support it and I would be there. Sophia has her cousins getting nose piercing now. Like there’s just nose piercings everywhere.”

Despite accepting her daughter’s personality and love of body modifications, Farrah previously revealed where she draws the line, telling In Touch exclusively that she is “not open” to allowing tattoos.

“Sophia has been asking about tattoos and I do not have them. I’m not saying anything bad about tattoos. My friends have them. People have them,” the former MTV star said in September 2022. “Sophia has definitely been making me try to make me go into tattoo parlors lately and I have no idea what that’s about.”