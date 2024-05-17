Sean “Diddy” Combs was caught apparently physically assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a resurfaced surveillance video from 2016.

In footage obtained by CNN on Friday, May 17, Combs, 54, was apparently seen kicking and shoving Ventura, 37, when they were staying at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, on March 5, 2016.

The video begins with Ventura leaving a hotel room. As she walked toward the elevators, Combs was seen running after her with a towel wrapped around his waist. He then apparently grabbed her by the back of the neck and threw her to the ground, and he then kicked her.

Combs then picked up a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators before he turned to Ventura’s motionless body and apparently kicked her again. The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper started to apparently drag Ventura by her sweatshirt before he eventually walked away and returned to the hotel room.

Ventura later stood up and gathered her belongings from the floor before she picked up a phone that was hung up on the wall in the hallway. Combs then returned and seemingly shoved Ventura.

The former couple dated on-off from 2007 until 2018. In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs claiming that he raped and physically abused her over the course of their decade together. One day after the lawsuit made headlines, the former couple settled the case. Meanwhile, Combs has publicly denied the allegations made against him.

The incident at the hotel was mentioned in the lawsuit. The paperwork claimed that Diddy was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye” in March 2016.

Ventura tried to leave the hotel room once he fell asleep, though Combs woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her” and he allegedly threw a “glass vase” at her.

According to the complaint, Ventura managed to leave the hotel and took a cab to her apartment.

However, the “Me & U” singer ultimately decided to return to the hotel because she knew “running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her.”

“When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway,” the complaint stated.

Combs allegedly paid InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage, according to the complaint. Following the settlement, reps for Combs said he denied the allegations.

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” Comb’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said in response to the suit. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

The “Last Night” rapper’s lawsuit with Ventura was the start of his ongoing legal woes. More recently, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit in February claiming that Combs sexually assaulted him. Combs’ legal team has since denied the allegations.

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Soon after, his mansions in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, were raided by Homeland Security agents as part of a federal inquiry on March 25. Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, condemned the federal agents’ use of force in the raids.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” Dyer said in a March 26 statement. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush –​ paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.