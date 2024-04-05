Diddy’s Son Christian ‘King’ Combs Accused of Assault

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ youngest son, Christian “King” Combs, is being sued for alleged sexual assault.

King, ​26, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2022 who was working on a yacht his father chartered, according to a lawsuit that was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, April 4, and obtained by Us Weekly. King ​is ​also being accused of “sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress.”

Grace O’Marcaigh claims that King assaulted her in December of 2022. She said that working on the yacht was “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment.” The incident allegedly occurred only a few days before Combs, 54, held his popular annual New Year’s Eve party.

King and Combs’ lawyer Aaron Dyer released a statement to Us Weekly.

“We have not seen this woman’s claim,” Dyer said in the statement, and he expects the allegations in the lawsuit are “manufactured lies.” The statement continued, “we learned of this lawsuit the same way [others heard about the] filings: through the media.”

A rep for Combs did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

King’s allegations come on the heels of his father’s legal woes. In February, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs’ and alleged that Combs sexually assaulted him, which Combs’ legal team denied.

On March 25, Combs’ mansions in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, were raided by Homeland Security agents as part of a federal inquiry. The following day, Dyer released a statement strongly condemning the use of force used by the federal agents in the raids.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities,” the statement given on March 26 read. “Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush –​ paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”