Cassie Doesn't Feel 'Alone' Anymore After New Diddy Accusations

Singer Cassie Ventura “finally feels like she isn’t alone” after more people have come forward accusing her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual abuse in several lawsuits after she sued the rapper in November 2023.

“Cassie has been silent for almost two decades and feels relieved that she was able to stand up for herself and that more is coming to light,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 3. “It took a very long time for her to muster up the courage to speak out, but this has been in the works for years.”

“Cassie has seen the worst of Diddy and he has put her through the most traumatic abuse,” the insider continued. “She isn’t able to speak about the things she has seen during their relationship, but it was very dark.”

“Diddy always held power over her,” the source added. “She felt like she couldn’t escape at one point.”

Ventura, 37, sued Combs, 54, on November 17, 2023, for $30 million, accusing him rape, physical abuse, forcing her to perform sexual acts with sex workers while he watched and introduced her into a “drug-fueled lifestyle,” after pursuing her at the age of 19 when she was signed to his record label. The pair was together on and off for 10 years before splitting in 2018.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura told NBC News in a statement after filing the lawsuit.

However, she didn’t end up going on to fully tell her story outside of what was included in the lawsuit. The following day, Ventura released a statement reading, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Settlement terms were not disclosed but Combs’ attorney said in a November 18 statement that the settlement “is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.” The “Last Night” rapper said about the matter, “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

On November 24, 2023, Liza Gardner filed a lawsuit against Combs and songwriter Aaron Hall, accusing them of battery, sexual assault and negligent infliction of emotional distress, claiming she “was coerced into having sex with Combs.”

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit,” a spokesperson for Combs told Rolling Stone at the time.

In December 2023, a woman filed a federal lawsuit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” accusing Combs and two other men of ​gang-raping her in 2003 when she was 17 years old after trafficking her across state lines.

Combs responded to the allegations that same month. “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he said in a statement.

Music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Combs in February. He accused the music mogul of forcing him to procure sex workers and engage in unwanted sex acts with them. Jones accused Combs of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.”

Jones also accused Combs’ chief of staff Kristina Khorram of aiding and abetting the musicians’ sexual assault of Jones and of working with Combs “to groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship.”

Combs’ lawyer Shawn Holley denied the accusations. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”