With her long marriage to Ben Affleck that produced three children, it’s easy to forget that Jennifer Garner was previously married to her Felicity costar Scott Foley. He’s now speaking out in a rare interview about their “short-lived” four-year union.

The 49-year-old appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live on September 20, and the host grilled him about if he ever dated any “young starlets” who fans didn’t know about.

“Probably,” Scott answered. “I got married during Felicity,” he said of meeting Jen on the set of the Keri Russell college drama. The pair wed on October 19, 2000, separated in 2003 and had their divorce finalized the following year.

“We’re speaking about this with my current wife behind me, and she’s laughing. She’s really enjoying the squirming that I’m doing,” Scott said of wife Marika Dominczyk, whom he’s been married to since 2007.

“We were together for a total of about five years. I downplay that because my wife’s right behind me,” Scott revealed, but Marika shook her head “no” at the timeline, saying they were together for three years. The Scandal alum then admitted that they were married for three years, which Andy said Marika “cosigned” that statement.

“This is dangerous, dangerous territory my friend,” Scott told Andy about speaking about his first marriage with his current wife right behind him.

Scott explained how he met Jennifer, stating, “She played my girlfriend on Felicity. We met on the show and … we hit it off instantly and [we were] soon dating.”

Andy asked what would happen if Scott and Jen ran into each other at the Emmys, wondering if the two would have avoided each other.

“No, you say hello. You’re very civil. I mean, we do not keep in contact because she has her own family, I have mine,” Scott explained. “It wouldn’t be something that we would search out, but I’ve seen her a few times, especially when we were living in L.A. Marika’s been with me and, you know, everybody says hi, and you’re cordial and you move on. That’s life, right?”

Scott and Marika have had three children during their 14-year marriage. Jennifer went on to marry her Daredevil costar Ben on June 29, 2005, when she was already pregnant with their first child, daughter Violet. The pair added two more children to their family before splitting in 2015.