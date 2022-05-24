Shaking it off! Scott Disick was seen partying at a strip club during his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, an eyewitness tells In Touch.

When Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, were becoming husband and wife during a romantic ceremony at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22, Scott, 38, was keeping busy by letting loose at a strip club in New York City.

Scott was spotted at Sapphire New York strip Club on Monday around 2:30 a.m. and stayed for an hour, the insider tells In Touch. He was in the VIP section and was low-key, only chatting with his entourage. He didn’t interact with any dancers.

The E! alum’s group included an equal amount of men and women, though the insider said Scott spoke with one woman for most of the night in the VIP section.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In Touch has reached out to Scott’s rep for comment and they did not immediately respond.

Scott hit up the venue as Kourtney and Travis said “I do” for a third time. While the Flip It Like Disick star didn’t make the invite list, the bride’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, attended the event. Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, also took part in their mom’s special day.

Meanwhile, Travis’ children — Landon and Alabama Barker, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shared with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — were also spotted.

Shortly after the nuptials, the Hulu star shared a series of first look photos including their first kiss as husband and wife. Penelope, 9, stood behind the Blink-182 drummer with her new stepsisters, and her grandmother, Kris, 66. Mason, 12, was seen standing behind his mom with his new stepbrother, Landon, 18. The bride’s younger sister Kim, 41, was seated just behind the boys with her daughter North, 8.

The wedding ceremony in Italy took place just days after the newlyweds legally tied the knot on May 15, in Santa Barbara, California.

Earlier on May 22, Scott – who dated Kourtney on and off from 2005 until 2015 – confirmed he wasn’t attending Kourtney and Travis’ Italy wedding with an Instagram Story post. “Where 2?” the reality star captioned a photo from inside of a plane. The father of three then shared another story revealing that he was headed to a beach getaway.