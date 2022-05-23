Celebs Who Skipped Out on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding: Corey Gamble and More

A star-studded affair — minus a few familiar faces! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian wedding seemed like the social event of the century, however, some of their close family and friends appeared to be left off the guest list.

The duo tied the knot in their third wedding ceremony at the Italian castle Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. The romantic event was filled with love as Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, exchanged their vows in front of an intimate group of family and friends. But who missed out on the fun? Rob Kardashian, for one, wasn’t present at the wedding. A source exclusively told In Touch following the ceremony that the former E! personality, 35, didn’t attend his eldest sister’s wedding because he “wants to be private.”

“Rob is a very private person,” the insider also shared. “He knew that the wedding would be on the world stage.”

Which, of course, it was. But the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family — including Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — were present as Kourtney and Travis said their “I dos.”

From the sound of it, there’s no bad blood between the Poosh founder and her only brother. The source explained that Kourtney and Travis will “celebrate with [Rob] in L.A.” The insider added, “There are lots of people that they still have to celebrate with in L.A.”

Close family friends Addison Rae, Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson were noticeably absent from the wedding celebration. Addison, for her part, still celebrated the newlyweds with a sweet comment on their Instagram post. Some of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s significant others, including Pete Davidson, Travis Scott and Corey Gamble, also appeared to have skipped out on the Italian ceremony. Kris Jenner‘s mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Travis’ dad, Randy Barker, were unable to make it.

“Kourtney’s grandma is so important to her, as is Travis’ dad, and they couldn’t make the trip, which is why they were the witnesses at the L.A. license ceremony,” the same source told In Touch, referring to Kourtney and Travis’ Santa Barbara courthouse ceremony on May 15.

