Third time’s not the charm? Scott Disick was absent for yet another Kardashian-Jenner family celebration as he did not attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate Italian wedding.

“Where 2?” the Flip It Like Disick star captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, May 22, just as his ex was tying the knot with Travis in Italy. He then shared another story confirming that he’s headed to a beach getaway.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

The POOSH.com founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, said “I Do” for the third time on Sunday, May 22. The couple kept the guest list to a minimum with famous friends like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in attendance.

Scott and the POOSH founder endured a chaotic on-off relationship from 2005 to 2015 and welcomed their three children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, during that time.

Kcr/Shutterstock

Although the Talentless founder wasn’t there to celebrate the big day, an insider previously told Life & Style that their children would “play a special role” during the nuptials. Travis has two teenagers, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Whether he received an invitation or not, a different source previously told Life & Style that the Flip It Like Disick star “wouldn’t go even if he was invited.”

“Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart,” the insider added, noting it would be “torture” for Scott. “He’d rather not be there.”

Prior to Kourtney and Travis’ European nuptials, the pair traveled to Italy in August 2021, where they packed on some major PDA for the paparazzi.

Scott was so appalled by the couple’s lip-locking paparazzi photos that he messaged Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima to express his distaste for the snapshots.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this,” his Instagram DM read. “In the middle of Italy.”

Younes quickly posted the DMs to his Instagram Stories and ultimately strained whatever kind of relationship the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars had.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” the model clapped back at Scott. “PS: I ain’t your bro.”

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that Scott apologized to her after sending those hateful messages. However, she called him out for his negative behavior.

“Then I wrote him ‘This is despicable,” the Hulu star said during a confessional. “Your actions need to match up with you wanting to be a part of this and act like it.’”