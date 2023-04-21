Savannah Chrisley had a very unpleasant travel experience where she was allegedly kicked off a Southwest flight for being an “unruly passenger” after getting into a dispute with an attendant over her bag.

“I officially know why everybody hates Southwest so much,” she began a series of Instagram Story videos on Thursday, April 20, ​pointing at the ticketing agent in front of her gate.

“He told me that I had to check my bag,” she said, before explaining that she wanted to take the luggage aboard the plane to see if it could fit in one of the compartments before making that decision.

“His exact words were, ‘No, that’s not happening,'” the Chrisley Knows Best alum continued. She allowed her bag to get tagged ​ in case it needed to be checked, but still wanted to board the plane and see if it would fit. Savannah went on to claim that the ticketing agent proceeded to call her “an unruly passenger.”

The Growing Up Chrisley alum said that the pilot of the aircraft was standing next to her ​and told the attendant that “he needed to calm down and he was going to find a place for my bag.”

“And the Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot, the man who is flying the plane and responsible for our safety, and said, ‘Stay out of it,'” she shared ​of the alleged incident, adding that the attendant told her, “No you’re not ma’am. No, you’re not flying on this flight. And it looks like Southwest won because I didn’t fly on that flight.”

Savannah went on to explain, “I’m not gonna lie. When the attendant told the pilot calm down, I told the Southwest attendant there was no reason for him to be an a–hole today. And then he threw me off the flight and said I would not be flying. So, welcome to my life,” she sighed.

The Atlanta native admitted she took a dig at the man’s job after she told him she “had a 10-year-old that I absolutely had to get home to tonight,” and he responded that he “didn’t care.” Savannah was referring to niece Chloe Chrisley, as she has custody of her brother Kyle‘s daughter after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began serving federal prison sentences in January for tax evasion convictions.

“I told him I hoped he found a better purpose for his life. Maybe I shouldn’t have said it, but the devil came over me and Jesus did not come out,” she joked.

Savannah went on to thank “the pilot that stood up for me and was a real good-looking guy. My hat goes off to you. You’re great,” advising him, “Maybe switch airlines.” Ultimately the former USA network star got on a connecting flight to Baltimore in order to make it home, showing off how she did get a slight win as the two seats next to her were unoccupied and she got to kick back and wind down from her earlier travel drama.