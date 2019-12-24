What a treat! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola surprised fans by dropping her first YouTube episode with fiancé, Christian Biscardi, as an “early Christmas gift” on December 24, and it documented their quick, pre-holiday getaway at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Florida.

Prior to their romantic trip together, the former MTV star showed off their festive decorations at home!

Sammi, 32, was all smiles while adorning their brightly illuminated tree with the help of her beau. “My favorite time of the year,” she said while putting on the final touches. “I love it.” Aside from their fabulous fir, the pair’s abode was completely decked out and even featured a cute sign that read, “We’re gonna need more mistletoe.”

Afterwards, the dynamic duo appeared to be in great spirits while hopping on a flight to the Sunshine State. Sammi’s video even had some incredible aerial shots showing off the views before they landed. After they got all settled, the lovebirds hit the pool together and had some snacks in the cabana. She and Christian were having the time of their lives!

That evening, both of them decided to grab a bite to eat at the Rez Grill. During their dinner date, the former TV personality brought up a wild outing they previously enjoyed. “He was dancing. It was the best time that I had with him,” Sammi raved, claiming he was jumping and busting a move. “We were all liquored up,” he joked in response.

The brunette beauty even gave viewers a tour of the gym they were using during their fun-filled getaway, noting how they were loving working up a sweat all by themselves! But that’s not all: she even got to relax with an “amazing” massage in the hotel’s spa.

For their second night outing, the two opted to stop by Council Oak for some steak and seafood. Sammi and Christian were having a blast while sipping on martinis and dining in each other’s company.

At the end of the episode, she told fans to return to her channel every Monday for a new video, especially because they will be sharing details about their upcoming nuptials.

Wedding bells are ringing!