Hitting the ground running! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is getting prepared for her nuptials to Christian Biscardi by working out and eating nutritiously. The former MTV star shared a clip from her exercise session on February 17, revealing she burned over 700 calories. She followed up with another photo showing her healthy green shake.

Sammi, 32, covered over five miles during her Monday workout and just last week, the brunette beauty posted an additional sweaty selfie following her cardio routine. “Running these days away 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ #Shreddingforthewedding,” she captioned the snap.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Meanwhile, her future hubby has also been gearing up for the romantic ceremony by venturing to the gym during his free time. “I should just cut the sleeves off of my tux for the wedding the way that God intended,” Christian wrote alongside a photo flaunting his toned biceps. The dynamic duo even worked up a sweat together during their recent getaway to Florida.

Sammi and her fiancé now have their own YouTube channel, and they documented their fun-filled trip to Tampa in a previous video. They were seen hitting the pool in style, sipping beverages by the cabanas and grabbing dinner at the local hotspots.

Courtesy of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ / Instagram

The couple has promised even more content in the future, discussing their daily lives, as well as “travel, food and wedding fun!” On top of that, the lovebirds will be sharing “exclusive behind-the-scenes” moments from their big day.

The former TV personality and her beau first went public with their blossoming romance in 2017. Two years later, Christian decided to pop the question to his leading lady in March 2019, and of course, she said “yes!”

“I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Sammi gushed in her announcement, while also unveiling her new diamond ring. “I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate.”

Just a few days ago, she shared a sweet photo of them at the beach. “Happy Valentine’s Day lovers! ♥️ #MyForever ♥️ #Hubby,” she wrote. Christian also posted a cute message of his own reading, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the future Mrs.”

Wedding bells are ringing!