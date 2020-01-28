Picking out the perfect engagement ring isn’t an easy feat for the groom-to-be. Fortunately for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, her fiancé, Christian Biscardi, nailed it. In a YouTube video shared to their channel on Monday, January 27, the former Jersey Shore star’s man explained how he chose the flawless ring.

“I’m someone who didn’t know anything about it,” Chris said about the process of buying a diamond. “It’s tough, you have to know what you are looking for.”

Chris joked he was “ready to have a heart attack” before explaining how the jeweler he went to really helped educate him on the process. “I knew there was going to be a lot to it, I knew there was going to be some learning for sure,” he said. “I wanted to obviously make sure I was getting you the one you would like.”

YouTube

During a conversation with his jeweler, the couple revealed Chris looked at six diamonds before deciding on the final cut. Luckily, he had Sammi’s sisters for backup. He admitted he was corresponding with them in a group chat to make sure Sam would like it. Thankfully, they didn’t spill the beans.

After meeting in 2017, Sam, 32, and her man got engaged in March 2019 and the two have been teasing their big wedding on social media ever since. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” Sammi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.”

The lovebirds started their YouTube channel in December as an “early Christmas gift” to their fans for a behind-the-scenes look at their wedding prep. In their first video, they highlighted their pre-holiday trip to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Florida.

In addition to their wedding vlog, Sam shared a glimpse at her bridesmaid dresses on Instagram. From the looks of it, she chose a stunning pale pink gown with a deep V-neck for her closest girlfriends and family to walk down the aisle. Can’t wait for them to spill more wedding details!