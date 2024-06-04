Ryan Gosling is packing his diary with trips out of town later this year, mainly for charity and philanthropy appointments – and he’s looking forward to a break from wife Eva Mendes.

“Ryan had a wild ride in 2023, firmly becoming an A-lister completely on his own terms with Barbie, and now you’re seeing the consequences of that,” a source who has known the low-key couple for years exclusively tells In Touch. The guy was famous before Barbie, but the big change is that he’s totally and constantly in demand right now, and not just for acting work.”

In addition to being one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities, Ryan, 43, is “being inundated with charitable requests, which he takes very seriously, and fashion and lifestyle brands are after him for his endorsement, which is less of a priority but the man has a family to feed. But his new status also leaves precious little time for that family, and Eva continues to decline to make personal appearances with him because she’s so focused on being a mom.”

The couple met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 while portraying an estranged couple raising a child. Ryan and Eva, 50, started dating while working on the movie and have since welcomed daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8.

Although the Hitch actress and The Notebook star have kept their kids out of the spotlight, they have publicly gushed over their family. Parenthood comes first to Ryan and Eva, even during some of the biggest nights in Hollywood. The family patriarch was the star of the 2024 Oscars in March, but that didn’t dismiss him from daddy duties.

Shortly after Ryan took the stage to perform “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie soundtrack, Eva shared a photo via Instagram while wearing his outfit inside his dressing room. She skipped the red carpet and Ryan instead arrived at the venue with sister Mandi Gosling.

“You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed,” Eva captioned the post.

Now, the insider tells In Touch, “It’s a real balancing act when you suddenly become the King of Hollywood like Ryan has, but this moment is also the culmination of a forty-year journey of performing on camera and doing a lot of risky, interesting work.”

“He’s not going to let this opportunity pass without making the most of it,” the insider continues, noting, “Eva is just going to have to deal with that!”