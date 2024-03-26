Eva Mendes revealed she and Ryan Gosling had ​a “nonverbal agreement” that she would be a stay-at-home mom to their children and pause her acting career, which she ​said she was happy to do.

“It was, like, a no brainer. I’m so lucky. And I was like, ‘If I can have this time with my children …’ And I still worked, I just didn’t act because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away,” Eva, 50, explained during a Tuesday, March 26, appearance on the Today show.

“It was almost just like a nonverbal agreement that it was like, ‘OK he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here,'” she said of staying at home. The couple is parents to daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

Eva is currently working on her first children’s book, Desi, Mami & the Never-Ending Worries, which she announced in a February 22 Instagram post.

“My latest project is a true labor of love. Being the Mami to my two little girls has inspired me to write my first picture book,” she told fans while showing the cover art.

“In this book, Desi & Mami try to deal with those scary thoughts that can take over (especially at night) and dominate our mind. Whether it’s the monster under their bed or the monster in their head, together they try to navigate another night of never ending worries,” the Hitch star continued.

During her appearance on Today, Eva admitted that she “pretty much stopped acting” after starring alongside Ryan in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, where the two met and fell in love.

“I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his costars as best as they can be. But unfortunately – or fortunately – there is only one Ryan!” she said.

While Eva and Ryan, 43, ​have not walked a red carpet together ​since the film’s premiere, she showed her support for him at the Oscars on March 10 where he performed “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie, which was up for Best Original Song. Ryan was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the hit film, although he lost to Robert Downey Jr. for his performance in Oppenheimer.

The Miami, Florida, native shared an Instagram photo backstage next to Ryan’s dressing room while dressed casually in a denim skirt and jacket, writing, “Always by my man,” in the caption. Eva followed it up with a second post wearing the pink jacket Ryan wore to perform, adding, “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.”