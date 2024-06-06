L.A. Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook has a state tax lien of more than $11,000 in California, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The basketball player, 35, was handed an $11,834 lien by the state on October 19, 2022, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

Westbrook joined the Clippers in 2023 after two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, he reportedly took a massive pay cut to stick with the Clippers, going from an annual salary of $47 million to just $4 million, according to multiple reports. This qualified as the biggest pay cut in NBA history, per HoopsHype.

Westbrook has made more than $300 million in career earnings, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As the regular 2023-2024 NBA season came to an end in April, reports circulated that Westbrook was considering leaving the Clippers and looking into other teams. However, he shut down the rumors via a statement on his Instagram Stories on May 5, calling them “fabrications.”

“I am often the topic of conversation by so many ‘sources’ and sports news outlets. I felt inclined to share my actual thoughts and words following this season. Understand that anything you read about what I’ve said or haven’t said has likely been fabricated. I’ve never had any trouble sharing my thoughts or ideas on anything, and I choose to keep my thoughts to myself in most cases,” the NBA star wrote.

Westbrook continued, “I’d like to share some of my actual thoughts to Clipper nation and all of my fans. It’s a difficult time for a lot of people due to certain expectations that have been placed on them. Therefore, it’s understandable that there is pressure to plant stories or point the finger for what many would classify as a disappointing end to our season.”

The point guard hinted that he didn’t plan on going anywhere ahead of next season.

“I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given,” Westbrook concluded. “I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better. I hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year, who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season!”