Caitlin Clark dressed in style for the WNBA draft. The basketball star stunned in a Prada ensemble, which featured a matching satin top and miniskirt. She wore the top unbuttoned to reveal a sparkling crop top underneath and completed the look with black heels.

The look got the stamp of approval from Caitlin’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey. When a fan on X asked for his reaction to the outfit, he replied with three emojis: the astonished face, the face with open eyes and hand over mouth, and the drooling face.

Caitlin, 22, was the No. 1 pick in the draft. She was selected by the Indiana Fever following a successful season at the University of Iowa. Caitlin helped lead her college team to the championship of the NCAA tournament, where they lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks. It was the second year in a row that the Hawks lost in the big game, as they were defeated by the University of Louisiana in 2023.

However, Caitlin emerged as a standout player during her four seasons of collegiate ball. In March, she became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA D1 men’s and women’s basketball.

After getting picked in the draft, Caitlin admitted, “I got a little anxious there before the pick. I dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade and it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but more than anything, [I’m] just trying to soak it in.”

Meanwhile, the Iowa native has had the support of Connor, 25, amid her success. The two seemingly met at the University of Iowa, where he also played D1 basketball. It’s unclear when they started dating, but Caitlin hard launched the relationship on Instagram in August 2023.

While celebrating Caitlin’s birthday in January, Connor wrote on Instagram, “Wish I was there to celebrate with you – you deserve the best day. Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you.”

Connor graduated from the University of Iowa in 2023 and now works as an assistant for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. “I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” he told the Des Moines Register. “Whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.”