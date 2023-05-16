Dwyane Wade may no longer be playing basketball, but he is still utilizing his successful career to make money. Keep scrolling to learn his net worth, find out how he makes his money and more.

What Is Dwyane Wade’s Net Worth?

Dwyane has an estimated net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Dwyane Wade Make Money?

The Illinois native is best known for his career as a professional basketball player.

Dwyane was in the NBA for 16 years, while he played for the Miami Heat from 2003 until 2016. The athlete later played for the Chicago Bulls from 2016 until 2017 and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2017-2018 season. He returned to play for the Miami Heat from 2018 until his retirement in 2019.

During his impressive career, he won three NBA championships, was named the NBA All-Star 13 times, played as a member of the All-NBA Team eight times and was a member of the All-Defensive Team three times.

Dwyane has solidified himself as Miami’s all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made and shots taken.

How Else Does Dwyane Wade Make Money?

The retired athlete has made money through various shoe deals. His first partnership was with Converse in 2003, which included a six-year deal ​that paid $400,000 per year.

In 2009, Dwyane began working with Nike’s Jordan brand. He earned $5 million ​annually in the early years of the partnership, which ultimately rose to approximately $10 million after he received milestone bonuses.

Dwyane signed a 10-year contract for $60 million in 2012 with the Chinese sportswear and sports equipment brand Li-Ning. Following his success with the company, he signed a lifetime deal with Li-Ning that included an equity stake in the company.

What Has Dwyane Wade’s Wife ​Gabrielle Union Said About Their Finances?

Dwyane Wades’ wife Gabrielle Union made headlines in May 2023 when she revealed that they split their bills evenly.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,” she told Bloomberg’s “Idea Generation” podcast about how the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, manage their finances.

The Bring It On actress added that both she and Dwyane are responsible for providing for others outside of their immediate family.

Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

“But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on your back,” she said. “Like, ‘You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!”’

Gabrielle also admitted that she has a conservative mindset when it comes to spending money. “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money,” she said. “So, I get nervous. ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?”‘

“And I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard,” Gabrielle continued.