Tristan Thompson has been suspended by the NBA for 25 games without pay for violating the league’s anti-drug policy after he tested positive for two banned substances. He will begin his serving his suspension starting with Cleveland’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, January 24.

In a Tuesday, January 23 statement, the league announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 32, tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

Ibutamoren, which is also known as MK 677 and Nutrobal, increases levels of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in the body. The other substance, a selective androgen receptor modulator, helps treat muscle atrophy.

Tristan began his NBA career with the Cavaliers in 2011 and won an NBA championship in 2016. After nine seasons with the team, he signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics in 2020 but was traded the following year to the Sacramento Kings. He went on to play for the Indiana Pacers in 2022 and signed with both the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers before returning to Cleveland in 2023 under a one-year contract.

During his short stint with the Lakers, he received some on-court support from ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian‘s family. Her sister Kim was seen several times sitting courtside cheering on Tristan along with ​her son Saint whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Tristan made more news off the court than playing for the NBA during his tumultuous relationship with Khloé, 39. He was involved in an alleged cheating scandal shortly before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018.

​The athlete again made headlines when ​he was caught making out with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in Los Angeles in February 2019. Khloé ended their relationship immediately, but the pair grew closer during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

As they mended their relationship, Tristan agreed to Khloé’s desire to give their daughter a sibling. The pair attempted IVF treatments before turning to a surrogate, who became pregnant with their embryo in November 2021.

The following month, a personal trainer named Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s son, Theo, who was conceived in March 2021 when the athlete was still with Khloé. While he fought paternity allegations at the time, Tristan admitted on January 3, 2022, that tests proved he was the baby’s father.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he began in a statement via Instagram, continuing, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then addressed the pain he caused Khloé, writing, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” adding, “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The former couple welcomed son Tatum in July 2022 via surrogate.