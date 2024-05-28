Teen Mom star Amber Portwood owes more than $59,000 in unpaid taxes to the government after being hit with a new lien last month, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

The MTV star, 34, was handed a new lien by the State of California on April 19 for $59,220, according to court records viewed by In Touch. The tax lien was addressed solely in the Teen Mom star’s name and was filed by the Los Angeles County Court in Norwalk, California.

The news follows Amber reportedly settling back into her $315,000 renovated Indiana home in January. The mom of two moved out of the home in 2020 to allow her ex Andrew Glennon to live there with their son, James, during their nasty custody battle.

During season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2022, Amber accused her ex of leaving the home trashed. After a judge awarded Andrew custody of James in 2022, Amber returned to the Indiana home to retrieve a few items and was shocked to find the property destroyed and smelling of urine.

After the episode aired, a source close to Andrew denied that he was the one to trash the home. “There was a walk-through of the house the day Andrew left. Several people saw the way things were, and that everything was left in order,” a source told The U.S. Sun in November 2022. “Andrew is notorious for documenting everything. The condition the home was left in was of course filmed and photographed.”

Amber first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant in 2009 before becoming a cast member on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. At the time, Amber was in a relationship with Gary Shirley and the pair welcomed their daughter, Leah, in November 2008. Gary gained custody of their daughter in 2011 after a fight between the exes resulted in Amber’s arrest in 2010.

After their split, Amber welcomed baby No. 2 with Andrew in May 2018. The pair split in 2019 and Andrew was awarded full custody of James three years later.

In 2022, the reality TV alum returned to the network for Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Amber has since gone public with a new romance in January. “His name is Gary. She met him on a dating app four months ago,” an insider explained to Us Weekly. “They are taking their time getting to know each other, but it’s getting serious.”

According to the source, Gary lives locally in her hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, and doesn’t have any children of his own.