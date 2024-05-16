Royal Family May Offer Harry and Meghan an ‘Olive Branch’

A former royal family butler said there will be a telltale sign whether King Charles III and other members are interested in offering an “olive branch” to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and it has to do with the couple’s wedding anniversary.

Grant Harrold worked for Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla between 2004 and 2011.

“Typically, the royal family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts, so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year,” Grant explained in an interview on behalf of Fruity Slots. “If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division. If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch.”

Harry, 39 and Meghan, 42, married in Windsor’s St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018. His brother, Prince William, served as best man. The couple announced in January 2020 they were stepping down as senior working royals.

“The Royal family were ecstatic on the day, they were excited and genuinely seemed like they couldn’t have been happier for them,” Grant recalled.

“It was the perfect family wedding without question – if you remember, King Charles gave Meghan away. Fast forward to now and he probably wouldn’t have done something like that, it just shows you how close they once were,” he added.

Ever since moving to California in 2020, Harry and Meghan launched a series of attacks on the royal family. They revealed personal issues and private disputes during a March 2021 interview on CBS, as well as in Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

Harry and his brother, Prince William, 41 have been estranged from each other for years, starting ​in 2019 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke away from the Royal Foundation ​to start their own charity.

The last time William and wife Princess Kate Middleton were seen with Harry and Meghan was at a joint walkabout among mourners outside Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022. The couples barely interacted with each other.

When Kate, 42, revealed on March 22 that she was battling cancer, Harry and Meghan “were completely blindsided by the news,” a source told In Touch exclusively, as they learned about it along with everyone else who saw her announcement video.

After Harry’s history of sharing private texts, phone conversations and more, William and Kate felt “he simply can’t be trusted with news this sensitive,” the source added.

While the duke is still in contact with the monarch, the pair only had a brief meeting in February after the king revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Harry flew to London but returned home the next day, after the father and son reportedly only had a half-hour face-to-face before Charles and Camilla, 76, departed for Sandringham.

The duke proceeded to appear on Good Morning America on February 16, where he discussed his trip to see his dad.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry told Will Reeve in Whistler, British Columbia while touring the site of the 2025 Invictus Games. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

He added, “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry returned to London for a May 10 service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. No members of the royal family were present.

Charles and Camilla already had a prescheduled engagement with a garden party at Buckingham Palace, while Prince William also had a prior engagement. Princess Kate has remained at home since January following abdominal surgery and her subsequent cancer treatment.