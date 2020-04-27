Moving forward. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about the past on Monday, April 27. His telling post comes after the 34-year-old’s drama with his ex Jen Harley which involves their 2-year-old daughter, Ariana.

“Meditation will help you realize the future and past you’re worried about don’t really exist in this moment, they are thoughts. So, it’s your lack of control of your mind, not your future or past that’s the issue,” the message read. “Type ‘I am present’ to free yourself of your overactive imagination.”

Courtesy of Ronnie Magro-Ortiz/Instagram

Prior to Ronnie sharing the inspiring sentiment, he posted several throwback photos of his daughter on April 24. Many of the pictures highlighted the father-daughter duo bonding and having fun together. According to the timestamp, it appeared most of the snaps were taken in April 2019.

The proud father is clearly missing his little girl considering he hasn’t seen or spoken to Ariana in “months,” Jen exclusively told In Touch on April 7. She confirmed their “protection order is still in place” which is keeping Ronnie from having contact with Jen and Ariana. Thankfully, they are waiting for their next court date to “modify” the agreement although it’s been “put off” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, Ronnie will have to wait a bit longer to reunite with his child.

“Jen has had sole custody of Ariana since the pandemic began, as a restraining order is in place barring Ronnie from contacting her or the baby and she understands the importance of keeping her baby close while the virus rages,” Jen’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told In Touch on April 24. “Jen posted some beautiful pictures of Ariana’s second birthday and appreciates all the good wishes she got on Instagram!”

While Jen is thankful to have Ariana in her care during this scary time, she admitted she’s struggling with life as a single parent. “With her being 2 years old, I don’t trust a lot of people watching my daughter, and so it’s like I’ve had to put my career and my jobs or anything I have to do on the back-burner just because I’m with her,” she said. “It’s hard to find anybody to watch her.” Hopefully, when the former pair works out their custody agreement, Ronnie will be able to be a more active coparent for Ariana.