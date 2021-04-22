Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Say Baby No. 1’s Nursery Is an ‘Inviting Space’

T-shirt time? More like nesting time! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his pregnant wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), are gearing up to welcome baby No. 1 and with that, the soon-to-be parents are making sure their child’s nursery is perfect. “It’s so pretty,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star exclusively tells In Touch.

“I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people,” Lauren, 36, adds. “We will, of course, share everything with once it’s done.”

Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

As for a specific color scheme, Mike, 38, and his longtime love, who announced their pregnancy in November 2020, chose “neutrals” consisting of “creams, grays and whites.” With their son due in May 2021, Lauren and the MTV personality have also discussed names.

“I actually have three names I think we’re going reveal that name once we give birth,” says Mike. “It wasn’t easy to actually pick a name because we were going back and forth for a couple months, but eventually the third name was a little bit more unique.”

With the nursery nearly complete and the baby’s name on deck, that just leaves giving birth! “We’re just going to hope for the best,” Lauren explains.

“We’re at the point of … we just put the car seat in and today, we’re doing the baby bag for the hospital,” adds Mike, who has teamed up with Banyan Treatment Centers as a recovery speaker. The family man has been working with Banyan for two years and celebrated five years of sobriety in December 2020. Mike and Lauren tour the country speaking to patients about addiction via Zoom and in-person.

As fans know, the reality TV couple won’t be the first Jersey Shore parents. Mike’s costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio all have children.

“I think eventually there might even be a show when these kids turn 18, because that’s how close we are,” Mike gushes. “We really do see each other at family events, and they always share advice about becoming parents and it’s really amazing to have close friends like that.”