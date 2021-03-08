Two sides to every story. After a dramatic new episode of Sister Wives aired, Kody Brown fired back at a fan defending Meri Brown over their marital issues.

“Last week’s episode honestly bothered me on how you talked about Meri,” one social media user tweeted on Sunday, March 7, seemingly referencing the father of 18 saying his dynamic with Meri, 50, had been “distant and amicable.”

These are real relationships with real struggles. It bothers you because it is raw and sometimes very sad. I’m sorry it hurts, it hurts me too.#SisterWives https://t.co/CUEyPW4t8S — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) March 8, 2021

Some credit was given to Kody, 52, for navigating through the ongoing drama with Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle Brown in the same message. “I will say I loved the one house design and thought it was great,” it continued. “I wish all your wives [were] on board.”

In his response, Kody said he fully understood how the tension in his plural marriage can be upsetting for viewers, because it is often equally triggering for him. “These are real relationships with real struggles,” he replied amid the season 15 drama. “It bothers you because it is raw and sometimes very sad. I’m sorry it hurts; it hurts me too.” The Brown family ultimately decided against the one house idea, which has long been another source of contention for the brood.

Meanwhile, Meri took to Twitter with her own statement about the importance of checking in with her spouse to ensure they are still on the same page. “Our therapist Nancy has told us often that when you’re not interacting on a regular basis, you’re going to make up conversations in your head about how the other person feels. Interaction on a regular basis is so important,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner shared after her and Kody’s emotional visit in last week’s episode.

Kody previously detailed his issues with Meri to their therapist, claiming she sometimes “unloads her emotions into a burden that I’m supposed to carry.”

“I’m not carrying this burden, because there’s no reason that I should. I haven’t put effort into that relationship specifically because I have three other relationships that are rewarding and wholesome with children that need me [and] need to see me,” the TLC personality explained about how he felt pulled in multiple directions.

Even though they haven’t solved all of their marital woes just yet, Meri shut down split rumors with Kody in December, telling fans she is “committed” to their 30-year bond and not giving up on their love.