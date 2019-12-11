Working together — that’s the secret! Blac Chyna dished about her coparenting dynamic with her former flames Tyga and Rob Kardashian during a new interview, revealing that she’s incredibly thankful for the support they give. The video vixen turned reality star said their relationships have “absolutely” improved over the years and she couldn’t be happier about it.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” the 31-year-old mother of two told Us Weekly. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key,” she explained.

Chyna even gave both of her exes props for being good fathers to their kids. She has an adorable son named King Cairo, 7, with the “Taste” rapper and she also shares a daughter named Dream, 3, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

As far as how they set up visits with their little ones, the model said they like to have it prearranged. “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day,” Chyna explained, noting how it’s been a solid set-up for them.

It’s great to see the exes being so amicable these days, considering their past disputes. Back in November 2018, the Lashed founder took to Instagram to blast T-Raww, 30, and Rob, 32, in a cryptic post.

“‘So my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha?” Chyna declared at the time. “As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve.”

Chyna was romantically linked to the “SWISH” lyricist from 2011 to 2014. She later got engaged to the Arthur George CEO, but they decided to call off their nuptials in December 2016.

Nowadays, Chyna said they don’t plan on spending the holidays together, but they will all get a chance to see the kids. The reality star also sweetly revealed that her daughter is always looking forward to hanging out with Khloé Kardashian’s baby girl.

“I definitely hear her talk about True a lot,” she shared. “So, I’m thinking that they’re super close.”