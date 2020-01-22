The parenting police are at it again! Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, although many were fixated on the bottle in her hand and not her sweet giggle.

“A bottle? How old is she?” one user commented. “Isn’t she almost 3? What’s up with the bottle smh [sic],” another wrote. “She needs a sippy cup,” a third chimed in. “We gone put that bottle in the back [though], Rob! Come on man,” someone else wrote, referring to Dream’s version of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Dream is the funniest,” Rob, 32, captioned the video shared on Tuesday, January 21. It seems like Dreamy was trying to nail the lyrics to “Old Town Road” while sipping on her evening bobby. “Can you put the horses in front?” she said with a big smile. “It’s the horses in the back!” Rob laughed.

Although the Insta trolls took aim at Dream’s bottle, Rob’s famous sisters were there to back him up. “She’s so so cute,” Khloé Kardashian commented, while Kim Kardashian added, “She is so so silly!” with a star emoji.

His fans also sent him some praise and asked others to mind their own business. “[Why] [you] people so bothered [by] her bottle? His child and whenever they decide to remove it is [their] problem!!! We all raised our kids, let him raise his own,” read one of the many comments. Another said, “Why does it upset people so much that someone else’s child is using a bottle instead of a sippy cup?”

The father of one shares Dream with his ex Blac Chyna, and their custody agreement hasn’t been easy. In early January, the former reality star took Chyna, 31, back to court to seek primary custody of their daughter, alleging the model parties too hard during her time with Dream.

“So Rob Kardashian — who has physically abused his significant other (Adrienne Bailon) on camera and has posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter, Dream, away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?” Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani wrote in a statement obtained by In Touch. It doesn’t seem like this is going to be an easy fight. Despite the drama, it doesn’t look like the happy toddler is fazed in the slightest.