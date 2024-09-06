Dream Kardashian Is Stealing Hearts With Her Stunning Smile — See Photos of Her Growing Up

The happiest little girl! Thanks to social media, fans have watched Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian, grow up right before their eyes.

On November 10, 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed his baby into the world, and ever since, he’s been showing love for his little girl on social media. And at nearly 8 years old, Dream ventured into the social media world on her own, appearing on her very own Instagram account under the handle @dream.

“Hi, my name is Dream, and welcome to my page!” the braces-wearing little girl said in a video.

“I love you,” Rob responded with crying emojis and hearts.