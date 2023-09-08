Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expanded their family when they welcomed baby No. 2, a son, in August. While the couple waited almost a year to reveal their eldest son RZA’s name, their latest bundle of joy’s moniker has been shared much sooner.

What Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Name Baby No. 2?

The “Diamonds” singer and “Praise the Lord” rapper – whose real name is Rakim Mayers – named their son Riot Rose Mayers, according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast on September 7.

What Is the Meaning Behind Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Name for Baby No. 2?

It is not currently clear what inspired the pair to name their son Riot Rose Mayers. However, he did seemingly hint at their son’s name when he released the song “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in July 2023.

When Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2?

Rihanna gave birth to Riot on August 1 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate.

The couple originally kept the news of their son’s arrival a secret, while In Touch confirmed his birth on August 21. “Rihnna and A$AP [Rocky] kept the news very hush-hush,” a source ​exclusively shared at the time. “They only shared it with close friends and family. They just want to focus all their attention on their beautiful new baby right now.”

When Did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reveal Baby No. 1’s Name?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their eldest son, RZA, on May 13, 2022. They managed to keep his moniker a secret for one year until the Daily Mail obtained his birth certificate in May 2023, revealing that his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

The duo seemingly named their firstborn after Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, the leader of the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, whose stage name is RZA.

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Still Together?

Following years of friendship, the “Umbrella” singer and “Good for You” musician sparked romance rumors in August 2020. A$AP Rocky later confirmed their romance in May 2021 when he told GQ that Rihanna was “The One.” Their relationship continued to heat up in September of that year when they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

They have made sure to keep details of their relationship out of the spotlight, though the coparents have occasionally gushed about each other during interviews.

Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images For Met Museum/Vogue

While appearing on the “DRINK CHAMPS” podcast in May 2022, the “Fashion Killa” rapper opened up about his relationship with Rihanna with a rare quote. “Y’all been through some s–t together y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated. It’s actually real and that’s what I aspire to keep,” he gushed at the time. “Just genuine real s–t. Just f–k what the outside world got going on, f–k what the outside world think and s–t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components — you and your significant other. That s–t, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky sparked rumors that they tied the knot when he called Rihanna his “wife” during a set at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival in June 2023. However, they have never publicly clarified the comment.