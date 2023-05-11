For a woman as wildly creative as Rihanna, her first child was guaranteed to have a very special and unique name. The singer-turned-entrepreneur and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, have given their baby boy the moniker of RZA Athelston Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by Daily Mail. When it comes to their son’s surname, Rocky’s full name is Rakim Mayers. The revelation on May 9, 2023, came nearly a year after RZA’s May 13, 2022, birth.

It appears the couple named their son in honor of Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, the leader of the iconic hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan, whose stage name is RZA.

Rihanna, 35, gave birth in Los Angeles to a bouncing baby boy, In Touch confirmed on May 19. Even though it was Friday the 13th, the date proved to be anything but unlucky for the “Diamonds” singer.

While the couple kept their son’s birth under wraps, her pregnancy news had a major debut. On January 31, the pair released photos walking together through the Bronx with Rihanna wearing a long pink Chanel puffer jacket that was opened to show off her sizable bare baby bump over a pair of low-slung jeans.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna pushed maternity style to new heights, wearing sexy belly-baring outfits that were so daring and were even more risk-taking than her always stylish prenatal wardrobe.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'” she told Vogue in an April interview, adding, “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

The pregnancy brought RiRi and Rocky closer together thanks to the special bond of having a baby together. They “are on cloud nine about the pregnancy,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch . “She’s always wanted to be a mom and now it’s happening for her. It’s a dream come true. A$AP is over-the-moon, too. The baby has cemented their relationship and they’re more in love than ever.” The couple began dating in the summer of 2020.

Even though Rocky had a reputation as a ladies man in the past, he told GQ in May 2021 that he found his person in Rihanna. “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he gushed to the publication.

At the Super Bowl in February 2023, Rihanna debuted a baby bump during her highly anticipated halftime performance, announcing to the world that she and Rocky were expecting baby No. 2, which her rep later confirmed.