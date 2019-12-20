Twitter may not have been too impressed by A$AP Rocky‘s alleged sex tape, but Ariana Grande‘s friend was! After the rapper took to Twitter to (essentially) deny that he was bad at sex (and honestly not really weigh in on whether or not the sex tape was real), his fellow musician had something to say. Always one to be there for a friend, the “7 Rings” singer took the opportunity to shoot her shot on BFF Courtney Chipolone‘s behalf. Tweeting back at him, she informed the rapper that the “Thank U, Next” music video star was more than interested.

“My penis and I woke up [to] the alarming disturbance of a video clip [today],” Rocky, whose real name is Rakin Mayers, tweeted in all caps on Thursday, December 19. “As his defense attorney, we’re prepared [to] deny any slow strokes or lack of killin’ the p—y. A long list of satisfied women can attest [to this] too. But the real punchline is seeing [people] who never f–ked him rate him.” Ari’s pal as wasn’t bothered by the reports of “slow strokes,” though. “My friend Courtney says it looks just fine!” she shot back, even dropping her friend’s Instagram handle in the tweet.

Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Twitter

As fans and celebs like James Charles praised Ari, 26, for being the “best wingwoman in the world,” she added, “Merry Christmas, Courtney.” The star’s BFF didn’t seem to mind being put on blast, though. On her Instagram Story, she proudly shared a screenshot of the flirty tweet. “My guy,” she captioned it, seemingly giving the “God Is a Woman” songstress kudos for doing anything for a friend.

Though some thought it was a joke — or that the star and her pal must be drunk enough to feel no shame — other stans doubted that the moment was anything other than authentic Ari. “Nah, they’re 100 percent sober,” one fan tweeted. Within minutes, the singer pretty much confirmed that take. “This is just how we are, unfortunately, I promise,” she teased with a heart emoji.

But Ari maybe got more than she bargained for when she went out on a limb for her friend. When fans saw her shoot her shot, they were inspired to do the same. “If you can help Courtney shoot her shot, tell Ricky I’m shooting mine,” one tweeted, seemingly referencing the singer’s backup dancer ex who she name dropped in “Thank U, Next.” Another wrote, “Set me up [with] Tiley next, @arianagrande,” calling out another dancer. Ari wasn’t having it, though. “Suddenly, I don’t speak English,” she told the first fan. And to the second, she asked, “What do y’all think this is? I- 😂😭”