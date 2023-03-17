Brandi Glanville is “very upset” amid claims that she kissed and inappropriately touched costar Caroline Manzo while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville’s lawyer, Duncan Levin, exclusively tells In Touch.

“This is devastating and frankly it’s so unwarranted,” the attorney says about the allegations. “She is very committed to making sure that the truth comes out.”

Manzo, 61, and Glanville, 50, stopped filming RHUGT in Marrakech, Morocco, after an alleged “unwarranted” kiss occurred between them, a source told People in January 2023.

Another source later told Page Six that Glanville allegedly “put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area” in February 2023. However, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum seemingly denied the claims via Twitter on February 6 by writing, “Check your sources people!!!!”

Meanwhile, Manzo hasn’t publicly spoken out about the issue.

“The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously,” Peacock and RHUGT production company, Shed Media, said in a statement to People about the incident on February 5. “In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Levin later sent Warner Brothers a letter demanding they release audio and video that documented the alleged incident.

“The truth is going to come out. I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership for a television show,” Levin – who reps other high profile clients including Anna Delvey and Wiz Khalifa – tells In Touch. “I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”

He also tells In Touch that it’s a “problem” that the footage hasn’t been released. “At the core of this are very serious allegations and we don’t have the tapes that clearly are going to prove that nothing untoward happened,” the lawyer explains. “The companies are really holding this as clickbait.”

Levin notes that it’s “been extremely disappointing” that he hasn’t heard back from Warner Brothers or Shed Media about the footage.

After the allegations came out, Glanville was noticeably absent from the taping for the season one reunion of her other show, The Traitors.

After noting that the claims have caused “reputational damage” for Glanville, Levin adds that the allegations will likely negatively affect her career and cause “a loss of wages.”

“It’s pretty obvious that there are a number of business opportunities and other opportunities that she will never be able to avail herself of because of these completely scurrilous allegations,” he says. “It’s obvious that she’s gonna spend her life having to answer for this and that is why we’re so eager to have the truth come out.”

Manzo’s rep declined In Touch‘s request for comment.

Peacock, Warner Brothers and Bravo did not respond to In Touch‘s request for comment. Shed Media was not reachable.