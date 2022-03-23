Starting from scratch! After Real Housewives of New York‘s disappointing and low-rated season 13, executive producer Andy Cohen has announced the show will be “rebooting and recasting” the series. In a Wednesday, March 23, interview with Variety, Andy explained, “You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

The Bravo honcho revealed that the search is on for an entirely new cast. “There are thousands of stories to tell here,” he said. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Andy said he is absolutely thrilled with the prospect of RHONY season 14 having an entirely new cast of fresh faces. “I’ve got to tell you that in my almost 20 years working with Bravo, to me, this is the most exciting casting proposition that I’ve been involved with,” he told the publication

“We are quite literally looking for who will be the new Real Housewives of New York City! And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show,” he continued, adding, “What we’re looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of.”

Season 13’s RHONY cast included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and the show’s first Black member, Eboni K. Williams. It was plagued by low ratings and didn’t even feature a reunion, as is standard with all of the Housewives franchises.

Andy revealed that a second RHONY show is in the works featuring former stars. The series debuted in 2008, and has a number of fan-favorites from the past from which to choose. Internally, the show is being referred to as RHONY: Throwback or RHONY: Legacy, though it doesn’t have an official title yet. Nor does it have a definite home, as Andy explained that it is “being developed and produced for Bravo,” but there’s a “question mark where the throwback will air” because NBC’s streaming service Peacock is an option.