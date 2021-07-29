Team Leah? Rihanna showed major support to Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney by trolling Ramona Singer for shading her costar’s​​​ clothing line.

The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, was name-dropped during the Tuesday, July 27, episode, leading to the hilarious social media exchange that RHONY fans are going wild over.

Drama first went down between the costars while arguing over Leah’s line, Married to the Mob, with Ramona, 64, claiming she would show “support” by wearing a T-shirt that had the slogan “Leah Mob” or “Mob, Something” written on it for the show.

Leah, 38, fired back by stating, “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my s–t, I don’t need you wearing my s–t.”

After the tense episode aired, Rihanna made it clear she had Leah’s back by taking to Instagram with a photo showing herself wearing a “Bitch Mob” T-shirt from the collection. The Barbados native turned up the heat for her snap, rocking layered gold chains, a fuzzy black hat and statement sunglasses.

“What was said @ramonasinger? 😂 #RHONY,” the “Wild Thoughts” performer wrote in her clapback caption on Wednesday, July 28.

“I love you so much 😂❤️🔥,” Leah replied to the post.

After being tagged in the photo, Ramona took it in stride and reposted Rihanna’s message with laughing and shrugging emojis. Leah also looked past the drama by commenting on Ramona’s page, “😂🔥😂.”

Hannah Young/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Anne Wermiel/NY Post/MEGA

Either way, Leah was enjoying the love from the Grammy-winning artist, who is known for being a mega-fan of the show. “Yup @badgalriri is a woman who supports women @marriedtothemobny. And she’s also watching and enjoying #RHONY season 13,” the reality star wrote while resharing Rihanna’s selfie.

Fans of the franchise are now hoping Drake will be the next superstar to chime in after he got a shoutout on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards addressed how Lisa Rinna is followed by the rapper on Instagram during the July 21 episode.

“I just got a text from my daughter saying, ‘Mom, Drake follows Lisa Rinna. Up your game,'” Kyle shared with the group. Your move, Drake!