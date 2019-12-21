Never come for a housewife! Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer took to Instagram on December 20 to celebrate the final day of filming for season 12 of the hit Bravo reality TV series. But one fan decided to share their opinion about what will be in store for the upcoming season amid the recent cast shakeup, but the 63-year-old clapped back to set the fan and the record straight.

“Christmas is almost here … celebrating last day of filming season 12 #RHONY,” Ramona captioned a photo of her and a pal posing in front of a Christmas tree. Fans took to the comments, and while some fans couldn’t wait for the new season, another fan felt that the show wrapping up hinted that there may not be enough excitement in the upcoming episodes.

Instagram

“It must be a boring season bc [sic] y’all are wrapping earlier this year,” the fan wrote. Ramona replied, “Actually [it’s] the best season ever and we always wrap at this time.”

Well, that settles it! But fans’ concern about the new season is understandable considering OG cast member Bethenny Frankel announced her exit from the series back in August. “I have decided to leave the ‘Housewives’ franchise to explore my next chapter,” Bethenny, 49, said in a statement to Variety at the time. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

But it sounds like the remaining cast members on RHONY are still bringing the drama in the midst of Bethenny’s absence. Ramona’s costar Tinsley Mortimer did not attend the season 12 finale party on Wednesday, December 18, Us Weekly reported. Tinsley’s decision to skip the event comes amid rumors that she quit in the middle of filming the upcoming season.