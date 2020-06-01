Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney called out her costar Ramona Singer for saying “all lives matter” in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

McSweeney reposted a photo of a comment exchange between Singer, 63, and a fan on a recent Instagram photo. The follower called out Singer for not using her platform to raise awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement on social media, which is where the New York native made her remark.

Circling Singer’s “all lives matter” comment, McSweeney, 37, added a facepalm emoji. Singer later turned the comments off of her posts.

After the controversial comment, it seems like Singer changed her stance in a followup post asking her followers to watch a “moving video” by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The TV personality also tried to prove her support for the cause by sharing a USA Today article with a variety of resources, including petitions and several links where people can donate.

Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. In videos recorded by witnesses, Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, could be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Before he died, Floyd could be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As for McSweeney, she participated in an NYC protest and shared footage from the demonstration on Instagram Live. In the days following Floyd’s unjust death, the mother of one voiced her opinions on social media. “When a police officer kills an unarmed individual they NEED to be arrested and justice must be served, she wrote on May 29, adding, “Police are there to protect and serve not murder innocent people. #justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

The RHONY stars have been at odds throughout season 12 of their hit TV show. During the May 28 episode, Singer slammed her castmate for her drinking habits where the Ramona Pino Grigio owner’s daughter Avery, 25, chimed in, admitting she was “cringing” by McSweeney’s behavior on the show.

“I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood,” the Married to the Mob fashion designer wrote via Instagram, ahead of the episode, explaining her actions.