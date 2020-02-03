He’s there in spirit. Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania celebrated turning 14 on February 2, and unfortunately, the father of four wasn’t able to make an appearance at her party because he has to stay in Italy until there is an update in his deportation case. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum “hated” missing it, a source tells In Touch exclusively, but he took comfort in the fact that Milania knows “how much he loves her.”

“Joe loves all his daughters, but Milania holds a special spot in his heart,” a source close to the Bravo alum, 47, tells In Touch exclusively. “She has a lot of his feisty traits. She’s clearly a lot like her dad. They’ve always had a special bond.”

Teresa, 47, pulled out the stops for Milania’s B-day and took to Instagram with several photos showing off the lavish, music-themed cake she got for the bash. The three-tier dessert featured her daughter’s name, spray paint-themed art and an edible gold chain.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

In the video clips the TV personality shared, Milania can be seen dancing on a chair while surrounded by a table full of tasty treats. She appeared to be having the time of her life as she posed for photos with her big group of friends.

Leading up to the soirée, Teresa and Joe both shared heartwarming messages gushing over how proud they are of Milania. “You are most loving, sweetest girl! I’m so lucky to have the pleasure to watch you grow into a beautiful, thoughtful, smart young woman,” the brunette beauty wrote about their daughter. “You are always so caring and you are always HILARIOUS! You keep us all on our toes and I hope this is the best year yet!”

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Joe also revealed that he was overcome with emotions while writing his message on social media. “You have brought such joy and happiness into our lives,” he shared. “The smiles, laughter, and memories have been some of the best moments of my life! You have your own sense of humor that lights up every room you walk into and the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE PARTNER!”

Milania also recently shared a photo including her father and opened up about how much she “misses” him while he is away. Back in March 2019, Joe completed a 41-month prison sentence following his conviction for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in 2014. The reality star was later released from ICE custody in October and a judge granted his request to return to his native Italy so he can stay there amid his ongoing deportation appeal.