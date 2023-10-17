RHONJ's Joe Gorga Shade Teresa Giudice at Comedy Show

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga threw major shade toward sister Teresa Guidice amid their heated family feud.

During an October 14 appearance at Catch A Rising Star comedy club in Princeton, New Jersey, Joe, 47, recalled having a dream about dying and he imagined his only living relative — which is Teresa — giving his eulogy.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the best f—king housewife of them all?” Joe shouted as he stood on a chair and recounted her speech on stage.

“Melissa [Gorga]” the crowd yelled his wife’s name back in response as he consigned their screams.

“So, she comes up and she sits there and she’s ready to do her eulogy, she goes, ‘That b—ch killed my brother,’” he continued, directly addressing Teresa’s feud with his wife, Melissa Gorga. “I should’ve known when she brought me sprinkle cookies instead of pignoli cookies.'”

The “sprinkle cookies” directly reference a running joke from season 3 of the long-running series, where Melissa, 44, brought over the desert during the holidays and Teresa threw them away because no one ate them.

The sisters-in-law’s drama has continued to be a heated storyline on RHONJ, with their latest feud beginning when the “Namaste B$tches” podcast host accused Melissa of cheating on Joe. After Teresa excluded Melissa from her bridal party, Melissa and Joe opted to skip Teresa’s August 2022 wedding to husband Luis Ruelas.

“I found out a few days before my wedding that they weren’t coming. I’m totally fine with it,” Teresa addressed the subject during an episode of her podcast that month. “You’ll see it play out on TV … The way that everything played out with my wedding, everything that happened is the way it was supposed to be. I’m all about that. I’m all about good energy, and whoever wanted to be at my wedding was there.”

Getty Images

Their heated feud came to a standstill during the RHONJ season 13 reunion in May, where Melissa claimed Teresa used her and Joe for a “storyline.”

Meanwhile, the TV personality called out Melissa and Joe for alleging they “hung out” with people who were “responsible” for putting her and ex-husband Joe Giudice in jail. Teresa and Joe, 51, were ​sentenced to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud ​charges in October 2014.

Their Bravo costars have weighed in on the family drama and fellow housewife Jennifer Fessler previously expressed she had “high hopes” for Teresa and Melissa to reconcile before the reunion.

“I’ve watched lots of reunions where at the end, or maybe not even at the end, but you hear someone will say, ‘Listen, I would be there for any one of these women.’ There is a sisterhood here. So, I like to think that that’s true in New Jersey,” she said in February. “I mean, I think things do change. I think that’s part of what makes Housewives so great is that you can actually see recovery. And in some of my friendships, and everybody has friendships that unfortunately that dissolve, but here, you’re in a situation where you’re going to be together continually regardless. So, I think that it helps to facilitate sometimes making up.”