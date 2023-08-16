The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga reunited to celebrate costar Jennifer Fessler’s birthday on Tuesday, August 15, amid their ongoing family drama.

The not-so-friendly in-laws got dolled up in their best glam for the F Major CEO’s 55th birthday with castmates Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider.

During the event, the women posed for a group picture while ​Fessler held her birthday cake. However, Teresa, 51, and Aydin, 46, were missing from the cast photo op.

That being said, the pair had their own picture-worthy moment with the lady of the hour, her mother, aunt and Jackie.

“To Mazzie and Cazzie, and Rachel and Zach and Jeff and Robin- and all other family members I met tonight- what a wonderful family! And Happy Birthday to the oh so funny, oh so beautiful @jennfessler – good times, fun photo with the cool n gang @jackiegoldschneider @teresagiudice,” Aydin captioned her Instagram post at the time.

Teresa and Melissa, 44, seemingly steered clear of each other at the party, unlike their explosive fight at Dolores Catania’s event during the season 13 finale.

Fans have seen the Envy founder and “Namaste B$tches” podcast cohost go head-to-head over the years. However, their relationship crumbled when Melissa and husband Joe Gorga decided not to attend Teresa and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ wedding in August 2022. Melissa and Joe, 43, came to their drastic decision after Teresa accused the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast host of cheating on Joe and claimed she kissed a man in the back of a car.

Melissa has denied all cheating allegations.

Things really got heated when Louie, 48, entered himself into the drama by informing Joe about the infidelity rumors and later claimed to hire private investigator Bo Dietl to look into it.

“I’m not talking, like, gossip,” Louie told Teresa and Dolores during the season 13 finale. “Like, Bo Dietl, who’s like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more.”

Teresa and Melissa’s heated feud was a hot topic during the RHONJ season 13 reunion when the women came to each other’s throats. While the designer claimed her sister-in-law ​used her and Joe for a storyline, Teresa rebutted by alleging they “hung out” with people that were “responsible” for putting her and ex-husband Joe Giudice in jail. Teresa and Joe, 51, were ​sentenced to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud ​charges in October 2014.

The women’s costars have weighed in and taken sides on the family drama, including Fessler, who had “high hopes” for Teresa and Melissa to reconcile before the reunion.

“I’ve watched lots of reunions where at the end, or maybe not even at the end, but you hear someone will say, ‘Listen, I would be there for any one of these women.’ There is a sisterhood here. So, I like to think that that’s true in New Jersey,” she said in February. “I mean, I think things do change. I think that’s part of what makes Housewives so great is that you can actually see recovery. And in some of my friendships, and everybody has friendships that unfortunately that dissolve, but here, you’re in a situation where you’re going to be together continually regardless. So, I think that it helps to facilitate sometimes making up.”