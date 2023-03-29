Real Housewives of New Jersey star and Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, makes a lot of his money outside of reality TV. However, the RHONJ personality recently revealed some career changes, but will that affect his high net worth?

What Is RHONJ’s Luis Ruelas’ Net Worth?

The Bravo personality has an estimated net worth of $2 million, according to multiple outlets.

What Does RHONJ’s Luis Ruelas Do for Work?

Luis started a marketing and media company decades ago but revealed in May 2022 that he was ousted from it after past drama with his ex-girlfriends surfaced online.

“Teresa didn’t want me to say this, but they let me go from my company from all the negative stuff that came up in the press because of my exes out there,” he explained during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “Yeah, they called me up and said, you know, ‘You have to step down.’ That really sucked.”

Nearly one year later, however, the reality TV star revealed he “started a new company” in the digital media industry during a February 2023 episode of WWHL. After host Andy Cohen inquired what Luis’ new company entails, Teresa’s husband elaborated that he handles “lead generation ad sales.”

Did Luis Ruelas Make Joe Gorga Lose Money?

During a dramatic March 2023 episode of RHONJ, Teresa claimed that her brother, Joe Gorga, disagreed on a business deal with Luis after the two apparently spoke about the concept of a pizza oven to honor Teresa and Joe’s late father, Giacinto Gorga, who died in April 2020.

“I’ll be honest with you. There was a business dealing, and my fiancé lost a quarter of a million dollars,” Teresa told Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin in the episode. “So [Luis] was like, ‘OK.’ He put out $250K. Then [Luis] spoke to our attorney, and he [was] like, ‘Well, what percentage should I give Joey?’ I guess they came up with, I don’t know, five percent. So, my brother went nuts. Like, he wanted 50 percent.”

Joe, however, clapped back at Teresa’s claim by saying in a teaser from the following episode, “I don’t wanna bury my sister, but if she’s talking about it, I can’t lie,” during a conversation with Jackie Goldschneider and Margaret Josephs.

He continued, “I told [Luis], ‘It’s my idea. It’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza.’ He loved it. …[Luis] screwed me in a second. Louie puts the money in. I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister; he was getting 50 percent. And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’ He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Next, Joe alleged that Teresa “out of nowhere” snapped at him and asked, “Did you put the f–king money up?” to which he allegedly replied, “What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up? … It was my f–king idea!”

“My sister was saying, ‘This is why you don’t do business with family!’” Joe alleged. “Bulls—t. You can do business with anyone if you go in with the trust, and you’re not looking to cheat somebody.”

Luis hasn’t publicly responded to Joe’s claims, but RHONJ fans can expect to watch the situation unfold throughout season 13.