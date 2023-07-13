Under the knife! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral revealed that she had a tummy tuck and opened up about her insecurities that led to the decision.

Danielle, 37, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 9, to share a video from her final consultation with plastic surgeon Dr. John Paul Tutela. Before the appointment, she explained that her midsection has always been her “biggest insecurity.”

The Bravo star pointed out that she’s currently “in the best shape of [her] life,” though wanted to get rid of the “extra skin” she has around her stomach since having kids.

Danielle shares son Dominic and daughter Valentina with her husband, Nathan Cabral, whom she married in 2012.

“I’m so self-conscious about it,” she continued in the video while discussing her midsection. “No matter what I do, I just can’t lose it.”

As the clip continued, Danielle took off her robe to expose her stomach. “Dying inside … I’m so insecure about my stomach,” text on the screen read as the doctor explained the procedure.

The clip concluded with Danielle telling her followers to stay tuned for part 2.

Danielle further explained her decision to have plastic surgery in the caption.

“I was a D2 bball athlete – ripped from my abs to my ass lol. Sick shape. I had two very traumatic C-sections, which left my stomach wrecked,” she wrote. “I could live with stretch marks, but it was the excess skin that tortured me. My kids would say, ‘Mommy, your belly is wrinkly.’ Oyy kill me now!”

After admitting she’s been “tortured by [her] appearance for years,” Danielle said she’s been able to “hide” her stomach well.

“I’m sure if you’ve watched me this season on #rhonj, you would have no clue,” she continued. “Thank God we didn’t shoot on the beach. I was so envious of my friends filming in their cute belly bearing dresses.”

Danielle then noted that she has put in the work to try to lose the excess skin by working out and trying med spas. However, she felt that plastic surgery was the best option after failing to lose it naturally.

“I hope this normalizes this procedure,” she continued. “You don’t have to be overweight to suffer from this. You are not alone!”

Courtesy of Danielle Cabral/Instagram

Danielle added that that surgery has been completed and she’s currently documenting the “entire post-op healing process.”

“I’m so excited to share it with you,” the mother of two concluded in the caption. “As of today (3 days post op), I have not fully seen my new stomach. I did briefly the day after the surgery and cried a little even though I was hunched over like Quasimodo.”

The doctor took to the comments section to applaud Danielle for how she handled the procedure, writing, “You did so great in surgery!!!”

Meanwhile, several of her fans took to the comments section to praise her for being so open about the surgery.

“Thanks for sharing and being real! You are genuine and I can relate,” one person wrote. Another added, “You are so authentic and real, so down to earth. We love you.”