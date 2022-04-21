Funny girl! Kim Kardashian revealed a joke about Tristan Thompson’s “side pieces” that got cut from her Saturday Night Live monologue. The TV personality made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show in October 2021.

During the second episode of The Kardashians, viewers got to see Kim, 41, preparing for the episode. While she made a number of scathing jokes targeted at O.J. Simpson, her ex-husband Kanye West and her famous sisters in the monologue, she revealed one joke that didn’t make the cut.

As Kim ran some monologue material by comedian Amy Schumer ahead of the show, she recited the one-liner, “Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was referencing Tristan’s numerous cheating scandals during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, 37.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2016. After Khloé and Tristan, 31, announced they were expecting their first child, daughter True Thompson, the athlete cheated on the Hulu star when she was nine months pregnant. Khloé was hurt by the affair, though decided to give him another chance.

Tristan was once again caught cheating on Khloé with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. The co-parents decided to part ways just 10 months after Tristan’s first affair.

Then in March 2020, a source exclusively told In Touch that True’s parents were “getting on better than ever” while “self-quarantining” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloé and Tristan eventually decided to give their relationship another try. However, the reconciliation was short-lived and Tristan began an ongoing relationship with Maralee Nichols despite being in an exclusive relationship with the Good American founder.

The pair conceived a child in March 2021, while Maralee filed a paternity suit against Tristan in June of that year. The NBA player responded by acknowledging that the pair had sex at the time she claimed, though requested a paternity test to confirm the baby was his. The former personal trainer later gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021.

Following months of denial, Tristan eventually confirmed that he was the father of Maralee’s son and issued a public apology to Khloé.

Khloé initially kept quiet on the matter, but has recently become more open about Tristan’s latest cheating scandal. She previously told USA Today that the experience was “hard.” The reality star added that the pain of the affair “doesn’t get easier” to handle, though admitted she’s become more “numb” to it.