From Target Runs to Lunch: Rare Photos of Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel found themselves back in the spotlight when news of Abby’s marriage to Josh Bowling broke in March 2024. Since then, fans have been clamoring to learn more about the twins’ day-to-day life. While Abby and Brittany don’t share a lot of information about their private life on social media, there are a few photos of them out and about and enjoying life.
Deal of the DayOnly $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5