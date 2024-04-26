Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel found themselves back in the spotlight when news of Abby’s marriage to Josh Bowling broke in March 2024. Since then, fans have been clamoring to learn more about the twins’ day-to-day life. While Abby and Brittany don’t share a lot of information about their private life on social media, there are a few photos of them out and about and enjoying life.

