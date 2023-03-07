Everything VPR’s Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Have Said About Each Other Before Affair Was Exposed

Dropping hints? Ever since Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair was exposed, fans have been resurfacing old interviews where they shared quotes about each other that may have been clues that they had been hooking up.

On March 3, In Touch confirmed that Tom and Ariana Madix split after nine years together amid rumors that he was cheating with Raquel.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana revealed to In Touch at the time.

Shortly after news broke about Tom and Ariana’s split, People reported that the Florida native learned that Tom was cheating on her when she accompanied him to promote the release of his band’s new single, “Superstars,” during his show at TomTom on March 1. While scrolling through his text messages, Ariana discovered “six months” worth of flirtatious notes between Tom and Raquel.

Tom broke his silence regarding the scandal on March 4. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger [and] disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” the Bravo star wrote in a lengthy note via Instagram. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

He then noted that his business, Schwartz & Sandy’s, shouldn’t be held responsible for his actions. “Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” Tom continued. “Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong.”

The reality star concluded the message by apologizing to his business partners and employees who had to “suffer for [his] actions.” Tom also announced that he “will be taking a step back [and] taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees [and] partners.”

“I need some time to address everything else,” he added. “Sorry for everything.”

Since news of the affair broke, fans have been searching for hints about their relationship. While many have been analyzing clips from Vanderpump Rules and social media posts shared by the cast in recent months, it’s clear that Tom and Raquel did a good job at keeping their relationship a secret due to the few clues.

Keep scrolling to see all of the comments Raquel and Tom have said about each other ​before their affair was exposed.